Uganda's top taxpayers awarded by URA 

Uganda’s top tax payers have been recognised by the country’s tax body.

The top 15 tax payers were recognised on Friday during the annual Taxpayers Awards Ceremony at Mestil Hotel Kampala.

The ceremony which a culmination of a two-months Taxpayers Appreciation Season saw the recognition of compliant taxpayers across the country.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) published the top 10 Taxpayers in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) category per district and the top 25 compliant taxpayers in each region.

URA’s Commissioner General, Mr John Rujoki Musinguzi said that despite the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, they managed to perform well between July and November because of compliant taxpayers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that in every challenge, there is an opportunity. At URA, we are fully aware of the impact that the pandemic has had on businesses, but also that the solutions to dust ourselves up are within us as a nation,” he said. “Because of you, and the government’s effort, we were able to perform well during the period July – November, 2020 and we cannot thank you enough for making a positive contribution towards developing our Nation by fulfilling your tax obligations.”

He said that URA is widening the tax base by adopting and deploying modern technology like artificial intelligence and data analytics to identify all potential sources of revenue.

Mr Musinguzi said that URA is instituting mechanisms through which all qualifying citizens and economic players will be able to make their fair contribution to the revenue basket and these are all within the ambit of the Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy.

Some of compliant taxpayers and partners who were awarded included; SBC Uganda Limited, RSK Environment Uganda Limited, Mr Sloots Ronald, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, National Leadership Institute, Whitetaker Peace and Development Institute, Mr Dunant Adoruti, Makepasi Match Limited, Mr. Sam Mukisa Samanya, Holy Innocents Children’s Hospital, Prof. Kenneth Kagame, Bank of Uganda, Tororo District Local Government, Junior Staff College Jinja, among others.

Uganda’s tax to GDP ratio of 13% is still low and below the sub-Saharan region average of 16%.