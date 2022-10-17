Ugandans saving blindly – new report

Most of the money Ugandans keep aside for the rainy day is eventually spent on school fees, starting a small business and buying school requirements, a new study reveals.

On the top 1o list of what Ugandans save for also includes household appliances, home use, buy dream phone, basic needs, pay off a loan, upkeep of children , uncertainties and functions, all in that specific order, according to Be Money Wiser (BeMW) which conducted the study.

The report by the social enterprise institution seeking to create a financially, knowledgeable, disciplined and prosperous society, in its report titled: Saving with piggy and eggy banks for sustainable financial health and financial inclusion indicates dominance of children needs such as school fees and school requirements on the earnings currently being eroded by inflation.

Although the report in its assessment notes that the pressure emanating from the aforementioned demands is “good” in as far as compelling parents/guardians in embracing some sort of saving culture, the shocking aspect documented in the report’s findings is the fact that considerable number of Ugandans save without a purpose—save blindly

“However, it’s noticeable that some respondents seemed not to have a clear saving goal or with responses like Unclear savings goal. This finding is an indication that as much as saving with a goal should be an outcome, some beneficiaries are yet to grasp saving with a purpose,” reads the reports launched last week during the unveiling of the institution new money saving jars.