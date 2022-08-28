Umeme, Baroda dominate trading at USE

Umeme shares were the most traded on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) in the second quarter of 2022.

During the period, a USE report indicates, Umeme traded 37.6 million shares, taking 37.53 percent of the volume of shares sold while the company’s share price also slightly improved.

Umeme also recorded the largest share of turnover, contributing Shs8.9b, which accounted for 66.63 percent of the total turnover.

During the period, USE reported, Bank of Baroda closely followed Umeme, selling a total of 28.9 million shares, which accounted for 15.69 percent of total turnover.

Uganda Clays, which has been active after years of muted activity, traded 12.9 million shares while MTN, Stanbic and National Insurance Corporation traded 10 million, 8.5 million and 1.8 million shares, respectively.

Uganda Clays accounted for 12.96 per cent of total traded volumes while MTN, Stanbic and National Insurance Corporation accounted for 10.14 percent, 8.5 percent and 1.89 per cent, respectively.

Cipla, New Vision, dfcu and Centum recorded marginal positions.

During the period MTN, contributed 14.07 percent on total turnover while Uganda Clays, Stanbic and National Insurance Corporation contributed 1.95 percent, 1.48 percent, and 0.09 percent, respectively.

The rest of the counters including Cipla, New Vision, dfcu and Centum had a combined turnover of Shs12.8m

USE said that trading in the second quarter registered a tremendous increase with a turnover of Shs13.4b compared to Shs5.9 billion that was achieved in the period ended June in 2021.

The all share index opened at 1246.99, increasing slightly to 1249.07 in May but decreased gradually to close at 1149.56, a 7.96 percent decline due to changes in different market prices and the exchange rate while the local share index decreased from 286.56 to 282.93 in May and further decreased to close at 271.92, a 3.89 percent decline.

In the fixed income segment, USE indicated that 11 Treasury Bonds were re-opened with a value of Shs1.980 trillion while five new bonds with a value of Shs1.45 trillion, were listed.