We shall need sustainable fruits supply, says Delight

By Justus Lyatuu More by this Author

Delight Uganda will need sufficient supply of fruits if it is to sustain production at planned Shs30b factory, according to Dr Julian Adyeri Omalla, the Delight Uganda chief executive officer.

The Shs30b factory, which is a partnership between government and Delight, will need large scale supply of mangoes and orchards to support a sustained manufacturing pattern.

Speaking in an interview recently Dr Omalla said that whereas they had over the years moblised close to 25,000 farmers, especially in Nwoya District to grow mangoes and orchards, there is need for continuous production to ensure sustainability.

Therefore, she said, Delight will recruit more out-growers, which will be a big step in harnessing sustainable agriculture and improving live hoods.

“We are happy we have had partners that have helped to push us. But this project needs sustainability. We shall need to do a lot of work with our farmers,” she said.

Government, recently signed a deal with Delight in which it committed Shs16b for the first phase of the Shs30b factory.

Agriculture Minister Vincent Ssempijja, said during the signing ceremony that government had found it necessary to support Delight due to a long-standing experience in fruit juice processing.

The partnership, Mr Ssempijja said will also help Delight in areas such as agronomical and production research, pest control, post-harvest handling, marketing, irrigation, mobilisation and skilling trainings, among others.

Delight has over the years moved from a simple juice producer to a large scale manufacturer with support from a number of stakeholders including UN Women, aBi, Enterprise Uganda, Private Sector Foundation Uganda and National Agriculture Advisory Services, among others.

Mr Charles Ocici, the Enterprise Uganda executive director, said the Shs30 expected factory provides a foundation against which rural populations can be encouraged to get involved in commercial farming.

“We have been moving with her to the level where she has been internationally recognised. This is a big milestone that will need much more involvement,” he said.

