Fish exports register 25 percent increase

Data from Uganda Bureau of Statistics indicates that Uganda annually exports an average of 14,976 tonnes of fish and fish products. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • The largest exports remain coffee at 364,298 tonnes per annum compared to cotton which contributes 19,595 tonnes. Tea contributes 75,189 tonnes while tobacco stands at 23,038 tonnes. 

Fish exports have registered a 25 percent growth, the highest since last year, according to data from Bank of Uganda.

