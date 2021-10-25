Uganda needs 300,000 housing units annually to match demand

Uganda needs at least 300,000 housing units per annum to reduce the growing deficit and rising cost of housing, according to the Association of Real Estates Agents.

By  Tom Brian Angurini

  • Mr Sudhir Ruparelia, the Ruparelia Group of Companies chairman, while discussing the state of the real estate sector, said demand for both commercial and rental space has been increasing overtime, threatening to outstrip supply.

Speaking during the second Uganda Revenue Authority Bomba ya Business initiative in Kampala at the weekend, Ms Shirley Kongai, the Association of Real Estates Agents president, said there was need for a properly developed plan that would see construction of at least 300,000 housing units, especially in urban centres to match population growth.

