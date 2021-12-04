Miiro wants to give Ugandan coffee the place it deserves  

Miiro explains (right) the value chain of coffee production.

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • The old man would buy coffee from farmers and sell it to Coffee Marketing Board (CMB). When he passed, the business did not survive. Miiro picked up from where his father left off.

His curiosity about coffee started early. Tony Miiro grew up in a home where coffee was grown. His grandfather was a coffee dealer and founded the Kasana Coffee dealership in Luweero District.

