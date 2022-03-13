Nalwoga quit a bank job and now owns a multi-million business in tourism

Irene Nalwoga (centre) in a group photo with some her clients. PHOTOS | EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Business should not be about competition but learning to complement each other. It is this principle that has seen Irene Nalwoga a former banker build her tourism business from scratch, writes  Edgar R. Batte

Irene Nalwoga is Managing Director of Women Tour Uganda which organises traveller safaris for women only. Every month, she schedules dates for female international travellers to make bookings.

