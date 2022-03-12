Prime

The camping experience in Kenya

Zebras stroll in Mwea National Reserve. 
 PHOTOS/NET. 

By  Jan Fox

What you need to know:

From our picturesque campsite on the shore of the reservoir, we watched an elephant stride along the bank nearby, and a crocodile slip into the water to avoid an irritating troop of baboons. Mwea is an underrated and accessible spot for a weekend out camping.

Earlier this year, I wrote an article that strayed from the usual style of this column. Instead of describing a single destination or event, I compared a number of self-catering properties across the country.

