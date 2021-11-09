Facebook’s Metaverse: Where physical and digital worlds meet

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has outlined his vision for the future of the social media giant, formalising the company’s focus on the ‘metaverse’.

The new term is synonymous with the next stage of Internet development.

In a presentation at the company’s annual Connect conference, Zuckerberg announced the company is rebranding as Meta and detailed how his company aims to build a new version of the Internet.

Facebook as a social platform, will still be called Facebook, and its other apps such as Instagram and Whatsapp will remain the same, but will exist under the larger company umbrella, “Meta.”

Metaverse is a broad term. But according to Zuckerberg, its has shared virtual world environments which people can access via the Internet, bridging the physical and digital world.

The term “metaverse” was coined in 1992 by Neal Stephenson in his science fiction book “Snow Crash,” and refers to a virtual, 3D experience that exists in its own digital universe using Virtual Reality (VR) or Augmented Reality (AR).

If you are tech savvy, you can relate to virtual or augmented reality as the experience you get while watching a science fiction movie- with a setting in an alternative digital world distinguished from the real world.

Some people also use the word metaverse to describe virtual gaming, in which users have a character that can walk around and interact with other players.

Currently, the mode of interaction on social media is simply going to websites such as social media platforms or using messaging applications.

But the idea of the metaverse is different. Zuckerberg said that it will create new online spaces in which people’s interactions can be more multi-dimensional, where users can immerse themselves in digital content rather than simply viewing it.

This means online interactions will be more lifelike meaning it is a set of interconnected digital spaces that lets you do things you can do in the physical world.

According to Facebook, importantly, it will be characterised by social presence, “The feeling that you’re right there with another person, no matter where in the world you happen to be!”

Instead of using a computer, you might require using virtual reality headsets to enter the virtual world.

Metaverse encompasses different user cases such as work, entertainment, and everything in between.

Some features of metaverse include the Horizon home which allows friends to hang out in a virtual environment, watch videos, and jump into games and apps together. The experience also allows you to have an all-access pass to concerts or sports.

Virtual reality could also mean fitness enthusiasts may consider replacing their old gym routine with virtual reality equipment during exercise.

The future of work could also be different. Facebook is designing a new suite of virtual and augmented reality features for businesses which will allow collaboration between coworkers and clients without having a physical presence.

For a good perspective, think of a makeup artist, highlighting how a particular lipstick would look on a user before they actually buy it or a furniture company showcasing how a particular piece could fit or look in your room.

Beyond entertainment and social experiences, the metaverse stands to radically transform the way we learn.

The pertinent question remains: Is metaverse a light bulb moment for the world?

Moses Namara, a Ugandan born and US based researcher at Facebook in an interview with Prosper Magazine expressed an alternative view on mass adoption of the metaverse.

He says, “For the last 10 years, virtual reality has been “about to be the next big thing” for pretty much a long time. Beyond medical training and maybe gaming, it is yet to permeate into other spheres of society. Part of that has been the cost and also bulkiness of the VR headsets.”

However, Namara believes this aspect could change since Meta is working on making those hardware aspects better, cheaper and more available, while banking on more people being online.

Reaping from Metaverse

The launch of metaverse comes at a ripe time as Africa’s Internet market is up for a major scramble as global tech corporations invest billions of dollars, in a major hunt for millions of Africans expected to join the online community over the next decade.

The East African newspaper recentLly revealed global Internet giants Google and Facebook laid down their infrastructure investment strategies in plans that will see hundreds of billions poured into the continent in the coming years.

Facebook was revealing the different technologies it has created to ensure it reaches all corners of the continent, through its ‘Inside the Lab’ programme targeting to get a billion extra users on its platforms.

The metaverse’ promise is about creating strong online communities. Therefore, Ugandan innovators and content creators may need to position for new opportunities.

Facebook has committed $150 million (Shs 533b) to train the next generation of creators to build immersive education content that can provide collaborative learning experiences.

“There are a lot of things that need to be created from apps, content, games, digital tools. I don’t think these will be developed by big tech companies. The role of the big companies is building platforms to allow millions of the creators around the world to have a basic living creating these tools,” Zuckerberg said expressing optimism.

Mustapha Mugisa, a tech expert and director at Institute of Forensics and ICT Security, reveals metaverse is a new development as Internet speeds grow into 5G and beyond where content is easily shared and delivered.

Mugisa asserts that metaverse is a big win for content creators, but only those with original content that goes beyond borders stand to win.

“Anyone can easily tap into the best talent available on the web. Content creators must learn different cultures and be able to communicate across to win. MonetiSing content is now the top priority for sustainability creation and growth,” Mugisa says.