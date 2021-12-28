Prime

Getting pricing decisions right

Mr Charles Ocici. 

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • Choosing a pricing strategy requires you to consider key factors, including your target customer, monitoring how much competitors are charging, and understanding the relationship between quality and price.
  • Prosper magazine’s Tom Brian Angurini interviewed Mr Charles Ocici on how to decide whether to raise or lower your prices. Excerpts below:

How does one get right prices for goods and services?
Pricing is an amount of money at which  goods are sold and bought. It is a reflection of two things what a customer perceives to be the value for his or her money so that there is value for money.

