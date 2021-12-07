Scientists in countdown to Uganda’s first satellite

Uganda’s Space engineers at the centre of developing the satellite in Japan. A satellite is an artificial or man made object, which can be placed or deployed in orbit around the earth or another planet to collect information for communication. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

Three Ugandan graduate engineers were successfully enrolled by Japan among them; Bonny Omara, Edgar Mujunu, and Derrick Tebuseke to undertake a cause that was envisaged to last for a period of two and half years.

Uganda has joined 12 African countries in the space technology race in a very big way by propping into orbit the first satellite dubbed – PearlAfricaSat-1 with expected launch in August 2022.

