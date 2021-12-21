Uganda’s small-scale entrepreneurs need more funding

Almost a quarter of the survey respondents, 23 percent, cited access to finance as the biggest obstacle they face, ahead of all other challenges. Even if they succeed at accessing finance, they often find the interest rates too high, Dan Kasirye writes.

Uganda has a vibrant entrepreneurial business community with over one million micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across almost all sectors of the economy. The majority of these are informal micro-entrepreneurs, such as market stalls, repair shops and hairdressers. Some are larger and more formalised businesses in construction, tourism, and food processing.

