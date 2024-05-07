Will your children manage that business in your absence?

Barbara Mulwana took on her father the late James Mulwana’s family business empire of Jesa Farm Dairy, Nice House of Plastics and Uganda Batteries. Family businesses should build multigenerational resilience by paying attention to family trust. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Here are some tips on how to prepare your children to manage family business and carry on when you are gone. 