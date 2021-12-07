Delight as MTN Uganda lists on stock market

About 21,394 people in Uganda have become shareholders in MTN Uganda following the conclusion of the company’s Initial Public Offer (IPO). PHOTO/ FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • MTN Uganda was listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) having raised Shs535.9b (or $151m) from its IPO.
  • MTN Uganda is a leading telecoms company in Uganda and has a presence in all the country’s 135 districts. 

MTN Uganda was yesterday listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) having raised Shs535.9b (or $151m) from its IPO. This represents 60 percent of its target amount after it launched its IPO in October, pricing 4.5 billion shares on sale at Shs200 apiece.

