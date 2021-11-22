Prime

MTN IPO to close today

The MTN IPO is expected to double the size of the Uganda Securities Exchange from Shs4.2 trillion to Shs8 trillion. Photo | File 

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • Although MTN is yet to reveal details of the performance of its IPO,  indications suggest significant activity during the last six week since the telecom floated its offer.
  • Securities Central Depository accounts, which facilitate investors to buy and sell shares, have doubled from 30,000 to 60,000, according to MTN.  

The MTN Initial Public Offering (IPO) is expected to close today, six weeks after one of Uganda’s most profitable companies floated a 20 per cent offer to the public.   
On October 11, MTN opened its 4.47 billion share sale to the public with a par value of Shs1 each at an offer price of Shs200 for sale.

