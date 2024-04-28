Highs and lows of smartphones assembled in Uganda

Mione U1 smartphones are assembled in Uganda at Mbale Industrial Park. 
PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  Tonny Mushoborozi

What you need to know:

  • We have always had to review the gadgets manufactured and assembled from far and away.  
  • Today, we bring the review of  of Mione U1 smartphone which is assembled in Uganda.