Politics failing improvement of transport systems - study     

Kampala and Uganda at large has a disjointed transport system. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Inter-government disputes and limited support from the Presidency, according to a study by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung are failing the creation of a structured transport system. 

Inter-government disputes, politics and the limited support from the Presidency is failing the establishment of a structured transport system, according to a study by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.