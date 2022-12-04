SafeBoda exits Nigeria to concentrate on “profitable” Uganda  

SafeBoda has said its exit from Nigeria will help it to concentrate on Uganda, which is more profitable.

The ride and car hailing company last week noted it would exit Nigeria effective this month after two years in the country.

Mr Alastair Sussock, the SafeBoda co-founder and chief executive officer, told Monitor at the weekend that at country-level, Uganda generates significant cash flow and is moving quickly to full profitability.



“The unit value of our services [in Uganda] are significantly higher than in Nigeria and our brand has deep roots. In Uganda, our boda, car [core transport] also work well with our parcel delivery, payments and financial services products. We see growing cross sell from our core transport use case,” he said, noting that Uganda is a huge market with more than 1.5 million rides happening every day in greater Kampala alone.

The company in September launched a new stream - SafeCar - which has seen a 40 percent increase in weekly growth.

Mr Sussock indicated that “our SafeCar service is growing very fast and our drivers love the new car community we are building”.