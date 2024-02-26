60 Ugandans set to record Buganda Anthem in UK

After presenting a memorable gift of a recorded orchestra version of the Buganda Anthem to the King of Buganda in 2022, the Ganda Boys are still determined to promote the Buganda culture to greater heights.

On December 25, 2022, the duo officially unveiled their Christmas package for His Majesty Ronald Mutebi II and the Kingdom at large which was a recorded orchestra of the anthem that saw a choir comprised of singers from six continents coming together with the two Ugandan creatives to put out one masterpiece.

The Bogotà Philharmonic Orchestra was recorded with an orchestral arrangement by Ganda Boys founder member, Craig Pruess with the final recording which was mixed by Grammy award winner, Latino producer and engineer, Daniel Cortés.

Formerly known as Da Twins, United Kingdom-based musicians Denis Mugagga and Dan Ssewagudde have in the past months been engaged in an exercise of selecting individuals and groups in Uganda who are passionate about music to work with them on their newest project.

Popularly known as "Ekitiibwa Kya Buganda," the anthem is set to be recorded again this year in the UK, this time by a group of 60 Ugandans who have already been selected by the Ganda Boys in a process which kick-started in June 2023. The recording will be done at the Royal Albert Hall National Theatre in South Kensington, London, England.

Jehovah Acapellah group and Makorale Choir from Makerere University are some of the groups which earned slots to be part of this memorable experience.