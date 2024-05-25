Can comedy roasts sizzle in local pans?

Comedian MC Mariachi was bashed for using TikTok content creator, Tenge Tenge, as a comedic foil. PHOTO/net

By  Philip Matogo

What you need to know:

When people hear the word roast, they immediately cast their pleasant thoughts to a barbecue. Their thoughts race to happy visions of meats, along with vegetables, come alive as the former are grilled on wood or charcoal fire in a stone-lined pit. Roasts, however, are not about rich tastes.  They are often in poor taste.