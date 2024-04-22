Java House celebrates 10th anniversary in Uganda

Java House, a casual dining brand in Uganda, on Thursday April 18, 2024 celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of cherished memories, shared experiences, and unwavering commitment to its guests. The celebrations were held in an event at Java House – Acacia Place.

They commemorated this significant milestone with its suppliers and partners as the brand took a moment to reflect on its 10-year journey.

"Anniversaries help us to reflect and remind us of the milestones we’ve achieved along the way, At Java House, each customer's journey is flavoured with a special ingredient – Java Love. Whether one has come in for a taste of local food, or needs to huddle for a business meeting or social catchup, a special level of care is taken to ensure that our guests have a wonderful experience...” said Eusila Jepleting, Country Manager of Java House Uganda.

Java Love goes beyond serving food; it is an experience that keeps customers coming back for more.

Since its inception, Java House has strived to create an unparalleled dining experience, rooted in its brand promise to create a welcoming home away from home but also borrowing from the culture and preferences of the Ugandan community by introducing menu items that are a key part of the local array. With a vision to be more than just a coffee house, Java House has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and genuine connections.

Throughout the years, Java House has not only cultivated strong relationships with its customers but has also forged meaningful partnerships within the Ugandan business ecosystem. Collaborations with service delivery platforms like Glovo and local suppliers have further enriched the Java House experience, ensuring that customer needs are met with excellence.