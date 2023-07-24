Malinga reimagines future of cattle in new Disney film

Herderboy by Ugandan filmmaker Raymond Malinga is among the 10-part sci-fi and fantasy animated anthology from leading African directors titled Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire that premiered exclusively on Disney+ this month.

Featuring stories from a new generation of animation creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire takes viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen.

Herderboy is set in the wild frontier of the Chewzi Kingdom in the highlands of future Uganda, where an elite trio of herders protect precious cyborg cattle from deadly spirits. Hidden among the herd is teenage stowaway Ndahura, who is desperate to prove himself as a warrior and become a legend like his three heroes. When the herders are attacked, Ndahura makes a reckless choice to take on a vengeful hyena monster that he must fight alone.

“Herderboy is about proving yourself and earning your place among the very best. The story mirrors the journey I was going through to get to this point in my career and during the production of Kizazi Moto. We look up to the very best film studios in the world and believe that we can be just as great as any of them. This film is a mirror for the journey anyone who has the audacity to dream will have,” Malinga said.



He added that the motivation for this creation can be categorized into two; cultural significance and personal significance. Culturally, cattle herding is one of the continent’s oldest traditions and occupations that still has a strong presence in many cultures across Africa, including Uganda. But, its depiction in fiction has been limited and underdeveloped.

“I wanted to challenge myself to present cattle herding as the coolest job in a version of Uganda’s future. Using cattle herders as the centre of my story would maximise relatability across the continent and in major parts of the world.”

According to Malinga, the film reimagines the Bacwhezi as a technologically advanced multi-tribal nation that spans the entirety of Uganda and the source of power to have come from their long-horned cattle. This story focuses on Ndahura in his youth who culturally was said to be the first king of the Bachwezi who wants to earn his right as an elite cattle herder.

“Personally, this film hopefully will set a new precedent in Uganda’s film industry to aim for more fictionalised interpretations of our cultures. I think there is an obsession with trying to depict things realistically. While the rest of the world draws inspiration from their cultures to create various forms of entertainment, Uganda tends to keep limiting itself to soaps and documentaries,” Malinga said.

The animator says animation and visual effects are opportunities to expand how we tell our stories and reach new audiences while packaging our cultures in new and entertaining ways.

“I was not trying to depict who the Bachwezi were, but who they could have been had our cultures been given a chance to flourish. My interpretation is one of many and I hope this motivates other artists to do the same,” he said.

Malinga reveals that a version of Herderboy also happens to be one of the first animated short films he did during his university back in 2011. Although he never finished that version of the film, in his words, he has “finally handed in my assignment”. The film has changed quite a bit since though and he says this version is way better.

The other nine films in the anthology are from Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

As to how Disney came up with the Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire project, Anthony Silverston, an animation film producer, said: “We pitched the idea to Disney. Kevin Kriedemann, who worked with us initially came up with the broad concept for an animated sci-fi anthology from Africa. We had been looking for ways to work with Disney again after our successful Story Lab in 2015 where we identified and worked with a number of great writers from across the continent.”

Silverston said they did a lot of research, looking at writers, artists, animators and live-action directors from across the continent who were making a name for themselves within their respective fields and found so many with a distinct vision and something exciting and we invited them to pitch.