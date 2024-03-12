MasterChef and State Food Festival successfully held in Kampala

The 2nd season of the MasterChef and State Food Festival was held successfully at Lohana Academy in Kampala. Building upon the success of last year's inaugural event, this year's festival displayed the vibrant diversity of Indian cuisine and culture to the Ugandan community.

Addressing the gathering, His Excellency Upender Singh Rawat, India's High Commissioner to Uganda, emphasized the importance of preserving and celebrating native cultures, even in diaspora. "Festivals are celebrated differently in states," he emphasized, "and it is important to talk to children about these unique traditions so they are aware of the vibrant side of the country."

It was organized by Jain International Trade Organisation Uganda, in collaboration with the High Commission of India and the Indian Association of Uganda and Kansai Plascon.





Santosh Gumte, Managing Director of Kansai Plascon, emphasized the significance of traditional food in fostering a sense of comfort and belonging within communities. "Traditional food brings people together and contributes to the values of India," he remarked. "At Plascon, we are proud to support events that celebrate cultural heritage and promote community cohesion."

The MasterChef competition, a highlight of the festival, saw participation from different provinces of India, each displaying their culinary expertise and indigenous flavors. Teams representing diverse communities such as Halari Visa Oswal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, East India Cultural Association, Sikh, Uganda Brahma Samaj, Aga Khan School, and Shree Satahan Dharma Mandal competed in a stiff but friendly contest.





Dilap Bhandari, Chairperson of the Jain International Trade Organisation, highlighted the importance of the competition in promoting cultural exchange and understanding. "Our food displays indigenous provincial diversity and cultures to our friends in Uganda and the East African Community states," he remarked.





Chef Aruna Vijay, a Mastechef India - 2023 Finalist, shared her thoughts on the event, stating, "Participating as a judge in the MasterChef competition at the State Food Festival in Uganda has been an enriching experience. Witnessing the passion and creativity of the contestants in displaying their culinary traditions has been truly inspiring. Events like these not only celebrate diversity but also foster cultural exchange and understanding, creating a platform for culinary innovation and appreciation."





The event concluded with an awards ceremony where participants got rewards for their culinary skills and creativity. The esteemed panel of judges, including celebrity chef Aruna Vijay, High commissioner Singh Rawat and Plascon MD Santosh Gumte, presented awards to the winner, 1st runner up, 2nd runner up, and 3rd runner up, acknowledging their outstanding contributions.



