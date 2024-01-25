My family doubted this creative thing in the beginning

How does Wonder JR describe himself?

I am a creative who cannot be boxed by what they do but who they are. When you box someone with what they do, you are limiting them. I am very open-minded about so many things. I am a curious brand. I am always learning and as a result, I have ended up doing music, now into acting, podcasting, mental advocate, social critique among other things but they all came as a result of music.

Should we assume you are more passionate about music then?

Yes. Music has definitely been a big asset that has led me to different facets of creativity. It is a very pivotal component.

When did you realise you wanted to be a creative?

I left for the UK when I finished High School in 2009 and being in Uganda, I could not figure out being a creative coming from where I came from. You are not even allowed to think about music and fashion and things related in that line. My mother made me do PEM (Physics, Economics and Math) which I did not particularly do well. It is in the UK that I found Ugandan people (T-Side and Polly) who were very passionate about music and they helped me bring that dream to life. They helped polish and sharpen my gift even when I tried playing football at the start but it did not go well so music became that thing that I put my all into. By the time I returned, I already knew what I really wanted and my mother was starting to have peace with it. I am fortunate that I ended up in a space where my talent is recognised and nurtured.

Why did you go to the UK in the first place and how long were you there?

I went to study phyology and ultimately moved into production and music. I stayed there for five years after completing the course.

How then did you branch into other talents?

In the UK, I had a very life-changing experience that forced me to join the gospel fraternity. I did gospel music but it was hard on my part and right before Covid-19 I put out two mixtapes (Keep Up the Flame Vol 1 and Vol 2) which all had 16 tracks in a space of three months, then Covid-19 came. In that period, everyone was living in uncertainity yet it was a chance for me because I was always releasing content. I did free styles and was always on social media. The more I kept releasing, the more I started to figure out things about myself that I did not know I possessed. Allover a sudden, I could act, do skits and podcasts etc.

What was that life-changing experience you went through?

I went through severe depression and anxiety and this was because of what I went through in the UK after I was detained for about four months because of being involved with a wrong group at the wrong time. My life changed while in jail.

When I came back to Uganda, I joined church but realised I was in a place where I was misunderstood. Do you know being in an environment that dictates that you are not doing anything? It felt like I was doing nothing with my life. Nothing around me was meaningful yet I was in the church. I am not blaming the church, but it was my state of mind.

What did the jail experience teach you?

I became who I am because of my experience in jail. It changed my outlook on life. I became very ambitious and consistent and as a result of that, it opened up things about me that I did not know I posaasessed. I started to act, started to podcast, talk about mental health and a lot of things because I was always curious and always failing. I used to release a video every day during Covid-19 but constant failure made me learn a lot. Now I have gained so much experience in all these fields.

How are you able to balance all the forms of art you do?

I have a team around me who are trying to structure everything, put it on a time table, which is making it economically viable unlike before when I was doing everything gorilla style.

Of all the things you are doing, what are you most passionate about?

I really do not have an answer but I think I would say music because it paved way for all the other things.

Your family features a lot in your skits. Would you say they are your biggest inspiration?

Yes, especially my mother because she did not believe in me and that is exactly why I decided to bring her on board. The funniest thing is that she is one of the biggest creatives I know but she did not know that because she grew up in a kind of system that did not believe in creatives. Same as my brother. He is also a good creative like my mum. In fact I am not the star. My mum is. I had to slowly draw her into this thing. We helped bring her inner self out.

How did you manage to lure her into that space?

When I first started, my brother and mother did not understand why I was doing what I was doing. But they all became believers when they say the impact they were having on social media.. But my mother was still uninterested in participating, so we stealthily recordd and shared her clip, which got so much love and attention. Now she is starting to believe that what we are doing is a way of living because people in the diaspora are thanking her for raising us.

Inspiration. L-R: Wonder JR, his mother, brother Humphrey and Chairman. PHOTO /COURTESY

How would you describe each character you feature in your skits?

Usually, we try to be very inclusive. I am a mu-summer who does not have any idea what is happening, my mum is obviously the mum, my brother is the guy from the farm who compares everything to milk and Cyrus is always off track and then there is senga who is obsessed with me. We make it relatable.

We saw you interviewing Natasha Karugire. Are you related to the First Family?

I first interviewed Allen Kagina and the son and we made our intentions known to speak to her about daily things such as mental health and one day she just told us to come through. I know it might sound hard but just know I was there and received a call that she is available. Shout outs to her for giving me the platform. We are waiting for more of such conversations on those topics.

Has there been any criticism in regards to the skits with your family?

Criticism is a big word but people did not understand the whole thing in the beginning. They used to ask my mum what she was doing because of her age difference but what is so funny is the love we have gotten has overpowered what you regard as criticism because so many people resonate with these videos. You find mothers who wish to have conversations with their sons like we do. It is very emotional. We are like a family dynamic which is relatable.

What motivates your skits?

Real life scenarios, trending topics but most of it is themed.

Have any of these skits brought impact on the community?

They are bringing dialogue. Sometimes we pretend things are okay yet they are not. People are going through a lot. Once we start talking, that is the most important thing. People are mending relationships.

Is this who you have always wanted to be? Or talent found you and you moved with the flow?

I have always wanted to be different and this is what came out of it. I wanted to be me.

Is this something you can live your life off?

Now it has started making money. Back then it was proof of concept. It is looking good.

How easy has it been to navigate the Ugandan arts/creatives industry?

It has not been easy. There are many talented people but there is a mindset attached to why things are not moving. A mindset that has kept us stagnant. We do not understand why there is no copyright, why there seems to be wrangles around these topics, we do not understand the use of monetisising creatives in this country, we do not understand why we have to be taxed to be recognised as an industry. We need to have these conversations.

You are actively behind Creative Fridays at Motiv, what was the major purpose behind the concept and how are those coming so far?

This was a concept that came about from a lady called Shantal and I. The idea was to create a space for like-minded people including poets, cartoonists, dancers, film makers, musicians, comedians, actors, just to give them a safe haven.

I know what it means to be in isolation as a creative person, so it is very powerful for us to create a community of our own. It is going quite well as we talk about different topics.

In your opinion, what does the future look like for the new crop of artistes including you, Kohen Jayce, Joshua Baraka and others?

I have to first commend the predecessors for paving the way for us but what is happening now is that the people have the power to determine what they want.

Back then, we would rely on the traditional methods. There was a template on the type of sound radio, TVs and deejays had to play but now the digital platforms determine what people consume. Now different sounds and people are embracing it on social media. What we are bringing is compelling. It is good music that can transcend geographical boundaries. We are helping re-write a narrative that has been a challenge.

Are you seeing anyone?

Yes. I am currently dating a lovely lady whom I cannot disclose here.

What advice would you give someone out there who wants to become a creative?

I would tell them never to underestimate the power of social media. Numbers do not lie and the impact is visible.

Background

School: I went to Buganda Road Primary, Buddo Primary, St Noah Primary School, City Parents, Kibuli SS for my O-Level, Makerere College School and Mengo Secondary and then went to the UK.

Family: We were raised by a single mother after our father passed on when I was five years.



