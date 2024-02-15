Myco Chris returns with More Than a Conqueror

.Why is Myco Chris returning to the music industry at this time?

I do not think I ever left, but I believe everyone, once in a while, gets a moment to pause, refresh, rebrand and restart in order to bring something fresh to the listeners. Also, when you are gifted with talent or the grace of God, you must put it to use. So, while the trends demand making and releasing music back-to-back, taking a break to refresh and get re-inspired is essential.

As musicians, artists, or singers, we are meant to speak to a generation at a time. Therefore, we must deliver the proper information needed for that specific season and time. I returned to the industry pushed by my gift as the saying goes — to whom much is given, much is required. Secondly, I believe it is the right season to deliver a message of encouragement the way I know how.

Do we expect some collaborations?

I believe in collaborations, and More Than A Conqueror, my latest record album, is actually a collaboration with two other incredible artistes; Gwendolyn Chris from London and Marvin B from Canada. There are many other collaborations coming forth from the album. So, just sit back, relax and be surprised by the beauty of the mind guided by the most high.

What was it like working with Mowzey Radio on Zino Enaku?

I worked with Mowzey Radio and Weasel back in 2008. The two had travelled to London for a show and they were flying out the next day. We caught up and rolled down a melody which would become the guiding hook for Zino Enaku. We also called on OJ and Kulee who voiced their parts. I engineered and produced the track and the rest is history.

It was during that time that Radio switched up his vibe – the articulation, the tone – after collaborating as songwriters. There was a way we harmonised into a new identity without losing the Ugandan aroma. This was also the time when Radio and Weasel had left Leone Island, Jose Chameleone’s label.

What has inspired your new music and will it appeal to Ugandans?

Life experiences are incredibly unique to each of us, as we encounter them day by day. However, there are certain experiences that, upon reflection, reveal the power of God that has guided us through them. Personally, I faced intense opposition, particularly in my music career, which led me to almost give up entirely.

I had heard the saying that ‘the people you help are the ones who harm you’, but I never truly understood its meaning until I experienced it firsthand. Individuals whom I had offered advice, assistance, and stood by in various situations unexpectedly turned against me. It was a challenging time, and I contemplated abandoning my music altogether. Yet, upon introspection, I realised that their actions were not aimed at harming me personally, but rather at undermining the gifts and the special anointing that God had bestowed upon my life. So, I chose to rise above the adversity and channel my personal life experiences into writing and producing music.

These songs resonate not only with my own journey but with universal human science. By sharing these stories through music, I hope to inspire others who may be facing similar challenges. Therefore, the relevance of these songs extends beyond Uganda to a global audience, as they offer insights and solutions to the world’s struggles.

Furthermore, music holds relevance as it has the power to inspire greatness not only in myself but also across Uganda. I firmly believe that God allows us to experience challenges not solely for our benefit but also to serve as a testimony to others. As scripture states in Revelations, “They overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they did not love their lives so much as to shrink from death.” This serves as my means of reaching out and encouraging others through song.

What was it like working on your new project?

Well, the new project has taken quite a while. Unlike my previous phases of writing and producing, I put more focus on the music, melodies, wording and message in the songs. It was not rushed or half-baked; I would not even say overbaked. It was properly crafted music. I gave it ample time and I must say, new worlds were discovered during the writing and production of this project.

Additionally, when it came to filming and videography, new lessons were learned. Of course, passion played a significant role in bringing this project to life. Not everyone who claims to bring something to the table delivers as expected; some end up bringing less or even nothing at all. But in the end, the project turned out beautifully.

What is new for your fans?

Away from the entertainment and its associated elements, I believe there is inspiration, encouragement, direction and valuable lessons to be learnt from the album for those in the industry or aspiring to join it. I believe there is a message specifically tailored for children and all age groups.

With experience comes a different perspective, and in this project, I endeavored to convey a message that not only communicates for a few days but endures and serves as a timeless reference point for individuals facing specific situations or seasons in their lives. That is what is new about this project for both fans of Myco Chris and those who are yet to be and lovers of good news.

Why have you not moved back to Uganda yet?

First and foremost, I firmly believe that home is always the best, whether east, west, north, south, or anywhere else. So, my heart is deeply rooted in Uganda. However, I also believe and hold the conviction that we are true ambassadors of our homeland. As a goodwill ambassador of Uganda, I strive to represent my country positively to the world.

Currently, I reside in the UK by the grace of God, having been here for more than 20 years. I recognise the importance of popularising the interests of our country, but above all, I prioritise living here with my family. As a responsible parent, this is where I am and where I have to reside for now.

How did you become a pastor?

I was called into the office of a pastor and ordained in 2015, after serving the Lord for a while. For those of you who do not know, I gave my life to Christ in 1999. Since then, I have been serving in the music ministry. As I drew closer to God, I noticed the amplification of the giftings and callings within me. In 2015, I was ordained a pastor. That same year, by the grace of God, I opened a church here in London called Kindness Church London and I have been ministering the church alongside other pastors.

Becoming a spiritual leader requires devotion, drawing closer to God, and being enlightened by Him to become a gift and blessing to others. When you look into scripture, you see various people transformed from their past lives into apostolic or pastoral roles, such as Saul who later became Paul. Similarly, I surrendered my life completely to Christ and committed to serving Him. Thus, I have been serving in the office of pastor since 2015.

What message do you have for the average person out there?

It is my desire that we all love one another, believe in one another, and pray for one another, cultivating a spirit of togetherness as we move forward. When we look at our counterparts in Nigeria and various other countries who have excelled in music, movies, sciences, and the creative arts, they have achieved this through collaboration. No one can accomplish anything as a singular; we must come together and work as one.