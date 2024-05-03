Nyaika: Passionate about mentoring aspiring content creators

Edwin Nyaika

By  Taaka Wandera Kupewa

What you need to know:

DEFINING HIS PATH:  Every year, universities across Uganda release a wave of graduates into an already saturated job market, leaving many young people jobless. With a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Edwin Nyaika found himself in a similar predicament upon completing his studies in 2016.  However, instead of waiting for a job to come his way, he decided to utilise the resources available to carve his own path. Nyaika’s journey serves as a testament to the power of hard work, adaptability, and an open mind in navigating life’s challenges.