Rating 2023 in concert

Cindy-Sheebah battle

After several months of anticipation, the highly-anticipated female music battle happened at Kololo Airstrip on September 15.

This was a battle for supremacy between Cinderella Sanyu and Sheebah Karungi with Victoria University as the main sponsor. Besides that, it was the first time the university was investing in an entertainment show that many regarded the show of the year. Many had tried to pull this off but they had failed and to the Vice Chancellor Lawrence Muganga, they deserved credit for this.

“I think we deserve credit for even attempting to bring these two together; because as far as I know, they do not see eye to eye,” he said. “Who would have thought that we would ever see Sheebah here and Cindy there battling? Bringing them to the same stage in itself is a big achievement.”

Both camps came prepared for the show with their camps in full gear to rally their respective artiste. Some came dressed in Team Cindy (Cindycates) T-shirts while the opposing team came dressed in Team Sheebah (Sheebaholics). Each camp also had their emcees for the night, with Kasuku as the mediator.

The battle had rules and regulations which each camp had to follow. Each artiste was supposed to be on stage for 20 minutes performing songs of her choice before giving the rival camp an opportunity to also perform.

They both made grand entrances, performed their lungs out, impressed their respective camps.

At the end of the night, no winner was announced as both artistes excelled in different aspects but besides that, they walked away victorious because they were paid handsomely for this battle and even made extra cash from the extra battle shows that happened in several regions before they took the battle abroad.

World of Sound Myko Ouma

October 6 was a special day for instrumentalist Myko Ouma. It was the debut of his World of Sounds concept at Kampala Serena Hotel Victoria Hall. It was an evening of music meeting instruments. A one-of-a-kind concert where the focus was not on Myko Ouma, who had earlier stated that the reason he was holding the World of Sounds event was to create something bigger than him. The concert achieved at the end of the evening.

Everyone who stepped on that stage shone in their respective way. The collaboration between Jose on the Saxo, Sewa Sewa on the Janzi, Kenneth Mugabi on the Adungu and Myko Ouma on the guitar was a joy to watch. Steve Keys’ performance was memorable, Joel Ssebunjo on the Kora was something new to many while Juliana Kanyomozi and B2C excited many with their voices on the microphone.









People of the Land - Kenneth Mugabi

Kenneth Mugabi has an album titled People of the Land. It is a nice body of work that he, alongside his team, decided to turn into a concert on November 24.

The concert dates were set and so was the venue. There was skepticism regarding the venue as Mugabi was previously known to have intimate events. Holding his concert at Kampala Serena Hotel Victoria Hall was perhaps seen as overly ambitious. Besides that, Mugabi was charging Shs200,000. The best was yet to come and it would all pay off as the artiste received a mammoth crowd for his debut concert. By 9pm, the lower part of the hall was full and the rest of the crowd were requested to occupy the upper part of the hall.

With the huge crowd, all was left was Mugabi to execute and execute did he! Everything was on point starting with his grand entrance with the choir, the supporting acts who included Zulitumz, Lilian Mbabazi, Andereya Baguma, Mitch Isabirye, Myko Ouma, Sewa Sewa and Naava Grey to the Akadope Band who backed him up.

Mugabi was all smiles to see that Ugandans had indeed not disappointed him, even more delighted to hear the audience sing along to his songs, word for word.

Aziz Azion’s Strings of Love

Aziz Azion is not among the artistes who frequent bars, hangouts and concerts. He is so rare on the scene and so are his works. That is perhaps why his first concert in so many years aptly titled Strings of Love was a huge success at Kampala Serena Hotel on.

This November 4 event, according to Aziz Azion, was aimed at restoring the Ugandan music pride and make music lovers appreciate Ugandan music even more.

Backed up by the Maestro Band, Aziz Azion had three sessions and at no momemt did he abandone his guitar, an instrument that he has gone on to master. He performed all his hits in the three sets while Fresh Kid proved that as much as he has his own songs, he can also own someone else’s song. He executed GNL Zamba’s verses in Nakupenda.

It was also at this concert that Jamal Wasswa made a huge appearance with Aziz hinting on him having a concert next year.

Boyz II Men live in Uganda

Sunday, June 11, will live long in the memory of Ugandans who got to witness firsthand the legendary Boyz II Men deliver an electrifying performance at the Kololo ceremonial grounds that left the audience in awe of their soulful and timeless hits.

The boy band had a performance in Kenya before they came to Uganda but despite the successive concerts, Boyz II Men gave Ugandans a thrilling performance. The crowd erupted with cheers and applause as the three-time Grammy Award-winning group took to the stage, exuding their signature charm.

They took the audience on a journey through their illustrious career, performing chart-topping hits such as End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You, Bended Knees, One Sweet Day and many more. Their flawless vocal performances and soulful ballads had revellers, who included the biggest collection of Uganda’s most rich and powerful at a concert- ever, on their toes, swinging to the beats, and singing along loudly.

Many pulled out their gadgets and tried to find the best angle to capture the moment, as the Boyz 11 Men handed out roses to female fans.

The Boyz II Men concert went into the books of history, as one, if not, the most sensational musical event, not just for the year 2023, but in Uganda’s events history.

Sauti Sol, Irene Ntale, Joseph Sax, Myko Ouma and Kenneth Mugabi shared the stage with them.

Sankofa by Azawi

There is a way things play out for Azawi in the industry. Last year, the Swangz artiste held a concert at Lugogo grounds which many people said was rushed. But if last year’s was rushed, we do not have a term to use for her concert this year at Serena Hotel on October 20.

The show came a few weeks after the artiste had released her Sankofa album and next thing we hear is that she has a concert and fee was Shs200,000.

Ugandans showed her that despite the figure, they would attend in big numbers.

Azawi was on stage for two and a half hours, something that Ugandans who attend concerts had taken a long time to see. The concert ended before midnight. The Quinamino artiste’s performance was simple and precise. She left when the crowd was just getting warmed up, doing songs both on her latest and first album.

Among the evening’s standout moments was Azawi’s unexpected collaboration with rapper Keko, which took the audience by surprise. The Hip Hop artiste who has been away for six years made it to the stage with her This is How We Do It song.

Azawi’s Sankofa show was more than just a music concert; it was a celebration of creativity, collaboration and unending passion. The night undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of Azawi’s fans, cementing her status as a true star.

Comedy Store Charity

July 14 saw Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania in an East African party at Kololo Independence Grounds where Diamond Platinumz, Nameless, Harmonize and a number of Ugandan entertainers, including Spice Diana, Winnie Nwagi, Alien Skin, Crysto Panda, Karole Kasita and Abeeka Band put up one of the best shows this year during the Comedy Store charity concert.

The show was all bliss as all performing acts delivered their best to the acknowledgement of the crowd. However, Nameless and Diamond Platnumz took the night with their sizzling performances.

Nameless got to the crowd more with his earlier hits such as Deadly, Bomba Train, Ninanoki and Githurai before making everyone sing along to Nasinzia, perhaps the biggest song in his career. Diamond was on stage for more than an hour doing all his biggest hits, including Wape, Marry You, Babalawo, Jeje and Tetema twice. The Tanzania icon further teased the audience by singing Aziz Azion’s Nkumila Omukwano which he dedicated to Zari for being the mother of his two kids. Diamond also sampled Chameleone’ Mama Mia before doing his other songs, dancing as the crowd cheered him on.

Proceeds from the show went towards the Comedy Store Foundation which was launched in April 2022 with the objective of running programmes aimed at facilitating youth skilling and mentorship as well as positively impacting the society within which the comical establishment operates.

Blankets and Wine featuring Konshens

The last edition of Blankets and Wine 2023 happened on December 17 at Lugogo Cricket Oval featuring Jamaican musician Konshens. The show had previously received a lot of criticism as the organisers passed out information that there will be no drinks allowed at the venue this time round. Many felt the real essence of Blankets and Wine was lost with this directive.

Konshens flew into the country three days to the event, did media tours, went and paid his respect to the late Mowzey Radios grave and performed on Sunday alongside Elijah Kitaka, Kivumbi King, Kampire, Cee, Likkle Bangi, Etania, Viana Indi, Jokwiz, and Fem Deejay, among others.

Despite the few challenges, this year’s Blankets and Wine will go down in history as the most attended event with revellers paying Shs150,000.

Honorable mentions

• Navio at 20 at Kampala Sheraton hotel gardens

• Tugende Mukikadde 7th edition

• King Saha’s Ebiseera concert

• Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje