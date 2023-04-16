Viana Indi  juggles school and emceeing 

Tell us about Viana Indi?

My name is Vivian Ayesiga aka Viana Indi. I am pursuing a Bachelor of Journalism at Victoria University. I am a media personality, voiceover artiste, events host and MC. I am also a digital influencer and brand ambassador.

Before radio and TV, where was Viana Indi?

I was home on a long time vacation because after my Senior Six, the following year the country was put into Covid-19 induced lockdown. But, I used lockdown to chase a dream in the media.

Tell us about your media journey?

I first worked as an intern at NTV on T-Nation in 2021, then I joined Galaxy FM in 2022. It is DJ Denno who told me that I could actually work on radio. I took all my radio lessons at Galaxy FM before joining NBS SNL, and I recently joined another NBS evening show on March1.

When did you start emceeing?

In March 2022, my friends always pushed me to go for it because of my unexploited potential they always pointed out to me.

How different are you from other MCs?

Everyone is different in their own way. My vibe is different from the rest; my energy and moves are natural and original. I do not use any intoxicating substances and I am true to myself.

Tell us about some of the events you have been an MC at?

I have done Tiwa Savage Live in Uganda, Kizz Daniel Concert, Afropalooza, Blankets and Wine and I was a red carpet host for the Asfas as well. I have worked on most of the big events that happened in Kampala last year.

What are the qualities of a good MC?

One must be passionate about what they do. They should also have a connection with the people they are working with such as DJs. On top of that, one must also be a big fan of music and know a couple of genres.

Can someone earn only from emceeing?

Yes, if one is very smart and calculative, they can earn and survive on gigs. I have lived a good life off my emceeing gigs money and not my salary.

What challenges are you facing in the emceeing and TV world?

Bad energy from the people in the same industry. There are people that love to always see you going down instead of rising.

Who do you look up to?

A number of people because I believe everyone possesses a unique quality but to mention a few; Ryan Seacrest, Oprah Winfrey, Douglas Lwanga, and Bonang Matheba.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I pray and then check my phone for emails, missed calls, among other things.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work?

I start prepping for my show because I have to be informed before going on air.

Earliest childhood memory?

I remember my father saying I would work in the media but I looked at myself as a future medical doctor.

Your first best friend was…?

I look up to my big sister DJ Hady.

First book you read?

My dfather bought me Poor Dad, Rich Dad by Robert Kiyosaki when I was 13 years old.

First job you did…?

I was a marketer for a bank in my Senior Six first term holidays.

First salary was…?

I was paid a wage of Shs120,000 for two days as a marketer.

What did you use the money for?

I used it to buy clothes. Because of my love for style and fashion I could not think anything beyond that.

What do you like about your job?

My job is fun and gives me a peace of mind. I am always having a great time and doing what I love best.

