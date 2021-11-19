Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

When East Africa’s podcast royalty came to Kampala

By  Angella Nampewo

At the start of this month, a week after Nation Media Uganda launched its rebranded website www.monitor.co.ug, three guys jetted in from Nairobi to meet their Ugandan counterparts with whom they had been corresponding for months on the setup of podcasts for the Monitor site.  Podcasts are digital audio files made available on the internet for downloading to a computer or mobile device. The three; Calvin Wanguku, Kevin Y. Brown and James Smart are in the business of producing great sound for online audiences but these are no ordinary podcasters. Each is accomplished in his own right. It was thus a super talented team that flew in to actualise a partnership between Afripods and Nation Media Uganda.

