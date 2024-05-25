Young artists explore womanhood in expo

By  BAMUTARAKI MUSINGUZI

What you need to know:

In one of the paintings, a cracked shell represents breaking free from the confines of the past, old patterns and all limitations. It shows the birth of freedom and the opportunity for a fresh start. Art works by Wamala Nyanzi, Joan Namaggwa and Axum Kigozi are on display at the expo that opened on April 26 and closes on May 26. 