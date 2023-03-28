 After years of waiting, Rosette found her love at 55

Ms Rosette Tumwikireize, 55 Ntungamo district workers councillor, also the school secretary Kyamate Secondary School tied a knot with Mr Asaph Mwebaze, a retired principle of Bukinda Primary Teachers College in Rukiga district, now resident of Rwakishakizi Mbarara city on December 28, 2022 at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate, in Ntungamo town. They later hosted their guests at Adit Mall Conference Centre Mbarara City, for a reception.

The two first met in June 2022. To her it was the greatest turn in her life after enduring 29 years without any man in her life.

Ms Tumwikireize shares the story of her love life and how she met her husband..

“A friend shared my contact with him, when he called, neither of us knew the other, but the man on the other side of the phone was straight; he wanted love and a person to marry. He had lost the love of his wife during the 2020 lockdown,” Ms Tumwikireize shares adding that although it seemed like a joke at first, they were soon dear to each other.

"When I got her contact I was sure she was the woman I was looking for; a woman who was not too young and exposed. I was worried she would not be willing." he says.

Following several phone calls, the two agreed to meet. Mr Mwebaze moved from his retirement comfort in Mbarara and met her in Ntungamo where she lives and works.

At the couple’s first meeting, they shared tea and some food and had a good chat. Rossette quickly realised he was depressed, traumatized. “I looked deeply at my age and asked myself if I can help this man. I have since found out he was the right man, peace loving, humble, calm and carefree.” She notes.

“When I lost my wife, I became dejected, I thought my world had collapsed, I actually swore that I would not marry again, but the world became too small for me. Every time I chose to live it alone, the more I got hurt. Retirement became crazy and I was disillusioned,” Mr Mwebaze shares.

The couple met the second time and then a third, “When we met the third time, I took the decision to be with him. I had travelled to meet him at Rwizi Arch Hotel. In all the meetings, I discovered he had invested in knowing me but I had not known anything about him. I started studying him and found out his heart deserved care and I thought I can give it him and him happy.” She says.

Even as the preparations started and dates had been chosen, Rossette never believed what was happening was real.

“I could even laugh sometimes. Because of our age, I thoughtthat it was a joke, but I knew he was serious and knew what he wanted which was to make me his wife,” she says.

For the first time in her life she was to wed, arrangements were made for the groom to visit her home for the introduction and Kuhingira (give away) and plans for the wedding were underway.

Life before meeting Mr Mwebaze

Rosette had been in a relationship for two years that ended in 1994. Since then, she has been living without a partner. She faced her career, rose to politics and nurtured three foster children left by her two late sisters, educating them to the best level they could reach.

“I never had children in my first relationship and that’s why we broke up. My two sisters died and left three children, they [my sisters] were not married. I took the children up and one is a dental surgeon, one is married to a military man and the last one has also gotten married. I have 7 grandchildren and everyone thinks they are mine. I had become satisfied in that. Why marry?” Rossette says.

She had also built herself a home in Ntungamo Municipality near her work place and became the area LCI Chairperson.

“I never thought I would wed. Many men approached me, I said no. At the time I was even young. I had a home, had children and was happy. I couldn’t imagine I would ever get married and in church,” she adds.

The wedding, however, she says is the greatest gift of her life as she calls it the thing every woman craves for.

“I was so happy being given away at my age, it was a miracle. At times I would ask myself if the party was mine or I was just dreaming. I learnt that what God has in store for you soon comes to pass,” She comments.

The party

The wedding was preceded by a giveaway ceremony held at Trendyz Hotel in Ntungamo municipality on December 27, 2022. Rossette was given away by her father’s brother Dr Bruce Ayebare and Ms Byamukama Bridget and a section of politicians and church leaders who have been close to her for a long time.

Pre-wedding counselling was organized for her and later a bridal shower by Ms Lillian Ahimbisibwe, wife to the South Ankole Diocese Bishop at her home. She received amazing counselling from the women.

“I had stayed a long time without being in a family. I needed a lot of counselling just like any other bride-to-be. The various counselling sessions I had took away the fear I had and my perception towards the new marriage changed. Mama Lillian was so instrumental in all this,” she says.

At exactly 7:45am. a brass band played outside the St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate ushering in the groom. Later the bride followed to the pulpit where they exchanged vows before Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe. At 8:20am, all the vows had been exchanged and the couple walked down out of church, smiling from ear to ear.

“That is when I finally believed I had been taken, the thing was real. There was a lot of fun during the vows exchange, the most interesting part was when I saw my husband swearing, I said, “is it me?’ then the ring put on my finger and his, I just prayed for the new life.” She said.

After the church function, the couple and their entourage drove 65Km to Mbarara for the reception.

A spacious indoor party at Adit Conference centre had at least 300 people in attendance. The guests ranged from friends of the husband and his family, his children and former workmates, while the bridal entourage of Ms Tumwikireize included workmates, politicians including several district councilors, Members of parliament and her voters.

“I will always thank my children and my siblings for allowing me to get the dream of wedding in church that everyone wants to get. My husband; I will thank him until I leave this world. He could have chosen a younger, more energetic person to stay with. My relatives, supported me much, they thought I wouldn’t be going anywhere, they saw me leaving.” She says.

Mr Mwebaze on his part, a man of few words notes that his marriage to Ms Tumwikireize was a life to relive.

I am reliving my life again after this marriage, I hope I will live more years. I thank my children for allowing me to take this decision. I think I chose the right person.” Mr Mwebaze says.

Mr Mwebaze has seven children, all out of school and four of them already married.

Preaching after uniting the couple, Bishop Ahimbisibwe challenged the two not to expect new things from each other but rather to accept the will of God and know the reason why God chose them to live together.

While the couple chose Masters Studios Ntungamo to do their photography and videography, all the other services were provided by a singular service provider including decoration, catering, venue, Music among others. The children of the bride made the cake for the wedding.

“Everything went as planned and we had a successful wedding day, party and what we now focus on is living together peacefully.” Mr Mwebaze says.

Both the wedding and the Giveaway parties were planned at Shs50m which the couple says was was more than enough.

Rossette now stays at her house during the time of work. She goes to her man every weekend.

"I am now wondering whether I shall leave my home that I built myself completely, but I love my man I can't manage to stay here and he stays in Mbarara. We shall be staying together." Rosette says.

Mr Mwebaze is now a farmer with cattle, goats and crop farming He is also a pensioner with some housing estates.