Bringing sunshine to marriage

Up-close.Daisy Sunshine is a content creator who recently run a campaign that involved her visiting the teenage mothers. Sunshine talks to Esther Tusiime Byoona about her journey.

W ho is Daisy Sunshine?

I am a mother, wife, content creator and I am passionate about empowering people. I want that when I am gone people remember me.

Briefly talk about your content creation journey.

I started designing quotes in Canva and posting them on my Instagram page in 2019. I did not want people to know that it was me.The quotes were to encourage people.

I wanted the page to bring sunshine to people’s lives and I consistently posted every week. At the time, God’s call in this journey was blurry, but I kept obeying him.

In 2020, I knew I had to start showing my face if I was going to have as much impact as God wanted. I was scared and not confident but that confidence has been built by God’s grace over time. As my journey progressed, God clarified to me my purpose.

When I was dating my then boyfriend, we knew that we were called to serve in relationships and marriage. When we got married, we started facilitating a program called Ndowa that helps married and engaged couples. It was more like relationship enriching and premarital counselling.

We knew we would minister in Ndowa but as God opened more spaces on social media. We started small and I did not think I would have a YouTube channel.

The beauty with YouTube is that a video that was uploaded years ago can be found. When we started the YouTube Channel in 2022, we did not have the necessary equipment.

How did you handle your fears?

I am an extrovert and my husband is an introvert. He wondered how we would share our lives with people. He believed people would talk about us but I kept praying and believing that God would show us the way to do it.

Before joining social media, we had set boundaries of not posting our children’s faces or saying anything that could embarrass them. This has helped us. Talking about them should make viewers learn and be entertained.

The same thing with my marriage, if something is not going to inspire or teach someone, it will not go on Instagram or YouTube. This has helped us handle our fears.

What inspired you to start the campaign with the Remnant Generation?

When I visited the teenage mothers in 2017, they stayed on my heart. I asked God what could be done to make life easier for them, knowing that they were loved and treasured.

In November 2023, I hosted a campaign where we were able to collect items and money for them. We visited the girls, delivered the items and spent a day with them. We facilitated their lifestyles in the pregnancy season so that they are aware that some people love them and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

I never thought, we would get sponsors but I reached out to different brands I had worked with and people were willing to partner with us.

Challenges in the campaign?

Getting a place to keep the items we had collected since they were from different places.

Some people sent things that were not in good condition, for example, someone sent items with bedbugs and we had to first fumigate them.

Lessons

I got to know that where there is a will, there a way. I had known that but the campaign showed me that.

What has kept you going?

God’s call on my life has kept me going. The day he tells me to close the Instagram and YouTube accounts, I will gladly to do it. He is the one who called me to start it.

Advice to aspiring content creators...

Know your why and let it be bigger than you because when it is not bigger it will be easier to give up and be swayed by other’s opinions.