Couples share their plans for Valentine’s Day

In most cases, coming to an understanding about what to do for Valentine’s Day as a couple can be overwhelming. Maybe you and your partner agree to focus on smaller things such as cards, flowers, or a night in with a box of chocolates and some wine. You might also be into the idea of starting your own tradition as a couple. It is all about figuring out what feels right for your relationship, as these couples tell us.

James Asaba and Deborah Twinomujuni

We have been married for seven years and for our seventh Valentine’s Day together, I would like to create a memorable experience with my wife Deborah. The day will start with me writing a heartfelt letter expressing my love and gratitude for her and what she has been in my life. It will be the first of its kind in our relationship. Then, I will make her breakfast in bed and use this time to talk about our marriage journey and discuss the way forward.

I also plan to print a personalised photo album, with photos highlighting our journey of love. I will conclude the day by giving her a bouquet of flowers to celebrate the love we have built over the past seven years.

Imelda and Chris Annunziato

Valentine’s Day is important to us because this is when we celebrate our journey as a couple. We remind ourselves why we are together, why we fell in love and God’s bigger picture for our love and marriage. We shall go out for dinner without the children, which will give us time to focus on just us.

Collins Twesigyemukama and Maria Nagaba

I plan on spending Valentine’s Day with my wife Maria Nagaba. The day will start with me preparing her favourite breakfast and since it is a working day, I will have some special gifts delivered to her workplace throughout the day.

We shall end the day with a dinner date at one of the top hotels in Kampala. I will not tell you the name since I want it to remain a surprise for her.

Partson and Ruth Tumugabirwe

My queen and I choose to thank God before anything else on Valentine’s Day. We thank God that we are able to satisfactorily love each other every day, and not just on Valentine’s Day. For us, every Valentine’s Day is another chance to begin a new love adventure.

Whereas others are sharing gifts and going out, we shall reflect on how to love each other more. We normally use this day to nourish and rejuvenate our next journey of loving each.

Milly Nassolo and Robert Tumusabe Kikomeko

We have been married for eight years. Our love life has been a journey that we decide to walk with God in that we love each other in a way that glorifies God. We believe that we lead by example and everyone who sees us admires to anchor their marriage on God and Godly foundations so that it is as beautiful as ours is. We use every excuse and opportunity to celebrate each other and show affection by trying each day to understand and speak each other’s love language.

Valentine’s Day is a day when everyone else is celebrating love and we cannot be an exception. This is the eighth Valentine’s Day we shall be celebrating together as husband and wife and we plan on doing so much more than staying at home. For the previous seven Valentine days, I have received flowers from my husband, hopefully they will come again this year. He is so amazing and creative when it comes to what he gifts me on the day.

Most of the time, I his favourite food for breakfast and lunch and then in the evening we always go out.

We love music and live band and most on most Valentine celebrations, we have watched Kenneth Mugabi play. He sings about love wholeheartedly and so we shall go to watch him perform live. When we return home, we shall open a bottle of wine and enjoy it while reviewing our love life and everything in between and also plan on how we are going to intentionally express love for each other throughout the year.

Valentine’s Day is a good opportunity for couples to express love to each other and make an extra effort to love each other through gestures that they appreciate. I advise couple not to let the day pass by without making their partners feel loved.