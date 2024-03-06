How do you balance work and family time?

Eleanor Nabwiso, Actress and producer

I manage to balance work and family because I have set a timetable on which my home runs; we basically have a time for bathing, meals, outdoor activities and bed time, among others.

With a timetable, we get to have so much time in between to bond as a couple and as parents. When children have a timetable to follow, they get used to it and never give you a hard time.

This has worked a lot for us as parents not to lose touch with each other. When the children go to bed on time, we get time to talk and catch up on the many things that have happened within the day. Also, when they eat their meals on time, they are not fussy. Even when we leave them under someone’s care, they know and keep their timetable.

We are also self-employed so we share a lot of responsibilities when it comes to parenting and dedicating time to work and the children. When I am off work, my husband is at work and vice versa. On the day we both work, sometimes we go with the children or one of us returns home earlier. Some days we work from home and plan ahead, making sure we create a balance between the interests of our children and the company. Importantly, with our overwhelming timeframes, we always take breaks with the children, travel and also take time off for personal care, which includes going to the gym or spa.

Elizabeth Namaganda, Head of marketing, Nation Media Group Uganda

Growing up, my father and mother deliberately made time for them and us their children, taking us with them on trips.

They made sure they had breakfast with us, lunch and dinner every day and yet they still had to go to work. Our parents made sure they were always present in our lives. And this is the one thing I have vowed to do for my children as well.

I take my children to school when I am also going to work and pick them up every day. Them, being priority, makes me work harder so that my books are balanced.

I also make sure I get my leave when they are on holiday so we can spend time together. We celebrate every little milestone such as birthdays and triumphs.

Tina Wamala, Communications specialist at the British High Commission in Uganda

This is a real challenge for me because some of my weekdays are committed to work engagements (sometimes even in the evening) but I am very intentional about spending time with my family at the weekends.

I endeavour to spend quality time with them on those days, even if it is engaging in random activities such as going out for a meal, going to church together, or even going to the salon together. I believe in being present because we can never really rewind the clock. It is very important to me that I do miss out on key milestones and celebrations that can only be experienced once.

The Very Rev Canon Dr Rebecca Nyegenye, Clergy in Church of Uganda

I am passionate about my work, service and family. They are all interconnected, so I cannot afford to lose any. I pray and ask God for wisdom to get time for each. My family understands my work and they are a great support; they help me greatly as I navigate ways to strike a balance.

When I have a day off, I stay at home and rewind. I also open up some evenings to go home early to cook and sit with our children. I also make it a point to have dinner with my husband. A fixed timetable cannot work for me due to the nature of my work.

Miriam Halera, Proprietor, Infotrust

Because I am married, in whatever I do, I always work towards maximising the time I spend with my husband. I wake up early and make a simple breakfast to go since my husband and I leave home together early in the morning. On our way, before we part (each to their jobs), we plan everything we need to do factoring in the schedules both of us have.

For things that need more time, we hired someone to help around the house and bought a washing machine so we do not spend a lot of time doing laundry. That way, we make more time for what is important. I go back home early (between 4pm and 5pm) which gives me enough time to prepare supper before my husband returns.

On Sabbath and Sunday, we do not work. We stay home (except on Sabbath when we have to go and pray). We also use this time to catch up, meet friends and relatives.

Pheona Wall Nabasa, Lawyer

Balance can only be achieved if you prioritise. And prioritising has never been about balancing; it is about choosing what matters more at any particular time.

I always think I am a juggler who has plastic and glass balls. While I can leave some plastic balls on the floor once in a while, there are glass balls I cannot drop. Once I figure out my glass balls, that is my true North.

I have learnt to forgive myself and allow myself to make mistakes.