Is it okay for a woman to make the first move?

Nowadays, it is not ludicrous for a woman to propose marriage to a man. In fact, there are a number of women doing away with the traditional gender roles. Different women share their opinions on the subject with Esther Bridget Nakalya.

Agatha Deborah Nahabi, records manager

According to the Bible, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the LORD’’.

I do not think, therefore, that it is proper or even normal for a woman to propose to a man. In Proverbs 18:22, the story of Rebecca teaches us that a woman must position herself; be well groomed and equipped with wisdom to build a home.

Then, she is sought after because of her character and intelligence. Rebecca was hardworking and submissive, which drew her husband Isaac to her.

Petrah Nalutaaya, accountant

I think it is okay if you have been friends but develop romantic feelings for each other along the way.

Because of the busy schedules we keep nowadays, a number of people have limited time to go out and meet potential suitors.

It is a good thing that many women are now bold enough to express their feelings freely without fear of being judged.

Linda Nasinyama, financial consultant

I do not think it matters who initiates a relationship but rather, how that relationship progresses thereafter.

The healthiest of relationships have very little to do with who said what first. I, therefore, believe that a woman has just as much responsibility as a man when it comes to pursuing and creating a healthy relationship.

As women, we should not allow ourselves to be led on for months and years without asking for answers and clarifying intentions, when it comes to our interactions with the opposite sex.

The traditional view saw a woman as passive subduing man by artful seduction; the modern view is that women can be an active element, becoming the alpha female, seizing what she wants.

Doreen Akware, lawyer

I do not think it is proper for a woman to initiate a relationship with a man however much they love them.

This will only show that one is desperate, causing the man to lose respect for such a woman. It is better to wait patiently for the man to profess his love.

Rachael Bugosera, food safety specialist

It is absolutely okay. Some men will appreciate the initiative based on their comfort levels because at least then, they are sure the woman knows what she wants.

Traditional roles around dating have evolved and it is increasingly acceptable for women to approach men they love.

This can demonstrate confidence, assertiveness, and clear expression of interests. It also breaks outdated stereotypes and saves valuable resources of time, money and emotions.

Doreen Namugenyi, businesswoman

During my teenage years, I believed and was also told that a woman should never initiate a relationship.

However, I now believe it is okay for a woman to express themselves in a relationship.

For example, if a man is shy and you know he will never willingly take the first step towards making your relationship formal, would you just wait around?