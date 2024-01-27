Love brewed at a conference

On December 2, 2023, a joyous celebration unfolded at St Matthew Cathedral Kyamate, Ntungamo District, as the Rev Aaron Nkwasibwe and Deckirine Amutuhaire were united in Holy Matrimony.

The Aaron, in an address to guests, shared the story of how he and Deckirine first crossed paths at a school conference hosted by Hibiscus High School in Ntungamo District. He had been invited as a preacher and Deckrine was a teacher at the school.

Reflecting on that day, Rev Aaron recalls how Deckirine’s beauty charmed him during the service, but acknowledges the dilemma he faced of how to get her contacts.

“When I arrived at the school, I saw a beautiful girl, and I was immediately captivated by her. However, the biggest question was how I could get her phone number. As a priest, there are times when I am hesitant to ask for people’s phone contacts. Also, I truly appreciate the delicateness of matters of the heart,” he shared.

Impression

As he was enjoying his lunch at the conference, Deckirine passed by him several times. She later came to greet him.

“When Deckirine came to greet me, she requested that I should always pray for her because she felt that I was a good preacher. She asked for my number so that she could reach out. I gladly prayed for her. I was overjoyed that my wish had been fulfilled and I excitedly shared my phone contact with her,” he said.

Deckirine revealed that after exchanging contacts, they engaged in conversations for about a month before the Rev Aaron proposed.

“I could not accept his proposal on the first day, but he did not give up. I wondered if I could handle being a wife of a priest. He assured me that everything would be well, emphasising that all that was required of me was to accept his proposal. True to his word, he fulfilled all his promises in a remarkably short time,” she said.

Ceremonies

Once the couple decided to embark on the journey of marriage, they initiated the formalities.

Rev Aaron said the introduction ceremony took place on December 1, 2023. Following the tradition of priests, the wedding took place the next day.

Reflecting on the festivities, Deckirine disclosed that the introduction party unfolded at her ancestral home in Sazinga Village in Mitooma District, saying the party was budgeted at Shs7million, and through the collective support of friends and family, the funds were successfully raised.

Rev Aaron Nkwasiibwe and his wife Deckirine cut cake. Photo/ Alex Ashaba.

“After setting the date for the introduction. I invited friends and their generous contributions coupled with the support of my family, made the event possible,” Deckirine said.

Significant moments of the introduction ceremony for Deckirine include the presence of emeritus Archbishop Stanley Ntagali among the guests who escorted her husband to her home.

She said such a distinguished guest had never graced any function in their village before, making it an unprecedented experience for everyone involved.

Wedding

The Rev Aaron said his challenge was how to raise Shs27million, but said the sum was solely provided by his paternal uncle Boaz Kakuru Kiiru. He added that his friends also gave financial support.

The event saw 800 guests hosted at Jerusalem Cottages in Ntungamo Municipality. He chose this place because of its central location, to ensure convenience for majority of attendees.

“For me, witnessing the presence of emeritus Archbishop Stanley Ntagali at our wedding, introduction, and giveaway ceremonies was incredible. Additionally, it was truly special to see the Bishop of South Ankole, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, gracing my wedding and staying until its conclusion—a rare and significant occasion,” he explained.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe, in describing Rev Aaron, painted a portrait of a humble individual with a deep love for church ministry, characterised by determination and focus.

Deckirine reflecting on the festivities, singled out the reception as the most memorable moment saying.

“On our arrival, we were greeted by a gathering of most of our friends adding an extra layer of joy and warmth to an already joyous occasion.”

Two cents

To those contemplating marriage, the Rev Aaron emphasised the importance of trust in God and the power of constant prayer.

“Trust God and pray always. Remember, silver and gold belong to God, and He will open a door for you one day.”

On the other hand, Deckirine directed her counsel specifically to young women that they need to pray to God to get the right partner.

“For all the girls who still have the opportunity to study, prioritise education. Today, men also seek educated partners. After attaining education, I encourage them to pray to God for the right life partner,” she said.