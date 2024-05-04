Your husband doesn’t take you out? Let’s find out why

Male code states that a man must never take his wife to a cheap pub for a night out.  PHOTO/www.istockimages.com

By  Tony Mushoborozi

What you need to know:

Remember the two of you going out regularly when you had just met? Things changed. Now he goes out alone. The biggest factor behind a successful night out is friendship. It brings a certain vibe to the night. Problem is, many couples who have lived together for any considerable amount of time, tend to run low on friendship.