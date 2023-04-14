Ramadhan Tip:  Start preparing for Eid festivities

Every Muslim should now start preparing for Idd-ul-Fitr festivities.

One of the most joyous days in the Islamic calendar, Idd -ul-Fitr, also known as Eid -ul-Fitr or Eid, is a celebration that marks the end of Ramadhan.

This year’s Eid is expected to take place next Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22, depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

It is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

To mark the beginning of Eid and in accordance with the Sunnah, or practices of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Muslims are expected to wake up early in the morning and observe pre-dawn prayer (Subuh).

After brushing the teeth, and taking a bath, it is advisable to take breakfast before setting off to perform special congregational prayers known as Salaat al-Eid.

Believers are encouraged to recite the takbir, a declaration of faith from their homes, and also give special charitable contributions known as Zakat el-Fitr.

Eid -ul-Fitr is a day of great merriment and thanksgiving. Believers will prepare sweet delicacies as is the norm, wear new clothes, give each other gifts, and put up lights and other decorations in their homes.

A common greeting during this holiday is Eid Mubarak, which means, “Have a blessed Eid!”