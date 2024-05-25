A stitch in time fails to save Bobi Wine’s tailor

Fashionista Latif Madoi during an interview with this newspaper two years ago. Photo/Tony Mushoborozi 

By  Tony Mushoborozi

What you need to know:

  • Latif Madoi is not just a tailor.
  • He’s a man gifted with the ability to influence politics and culture. 
  • The flaming headlines that came after that fit made Madoi a household name in the music world, in Uganda and later around the world.