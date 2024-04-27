New Content Item (1)

Profit From Your Passion

By  Philip Matogo

What you need to know:

“At the age of eight, my ambitions soared like an eagle; I wanted to be a doctor and the President of my Country Uganda. Crazy, right! This dream was inspired and fanned by my admiration of the then Vice-President, Dr Wandera Kazibwe (sic), who was our neighbour before she moved into politics,” the author says