Youngster catches eye with unique approach

One of Joshua Alba’s artworks named Papilio Transitus. PHOTO/COURTESY/ PHILIP MATOGO

By  Philip Matogo

What you need to know:

  • 21-year-old Joshua  Alba is a Ugandan illustrator and designer, who is slowly growing into the trousers of artistic maturity with his captivating abstract art style known as Al’paradigmic art.