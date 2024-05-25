The magic of partying at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds

Kyadondo Rugby Grounds. PHOTO/net

By  Tony Mushoborozi

What you need to know:

So why do young party animals love Kyadondo Rugby Grounds? The fact that one is able to alight from a taxi or bodaboda to the entrance of the venue, is one good guess. Ask anyone who has tasted the Kyadondo pork and you will appreciate that great meat pulls crowds. The meat is simply good; consistently exceptional. The music at Kyadondo has always been great and do not compromise on DJ’s.