New dating reality series ‘Bae beyond borders’ streaming on Showmax

SHOWMAX has released its new dating reality show, “Bae Beyond Borders,” which sees four hopeful South African women looking for a Nigerian man to date and hopefully marry as they embark on this unique journey to find love.



They have their pick of 12 Nigerian bachelors from different walks of life. Through online speed dating, the women collectively choose eight men who have impressed them the most and then travel to Nigeria to meet them face to face.



Of their eight favourites, the women pick just one man to take back home with them. They move into a gorgeous villa in Cape Town to see if they want to move forward together as a couple. The question is, will our four hopefuls find love beyond borders?



The series began streaming on Showmax on October 23, 2023. There will be 10 weeks of romance, friendships, make-ups and heart-wrenching breakups. New episodes will feature every Monday.



The gorgeous African singletons looking for love are Zezethu Mniki, Nande Ramcwana, Malibongwe Gumede, and Vuvu Maseti.



Mniki is a 34-year-old from Johannesburg who describes herself as an introvert. “I am a reserved person, but I am also outgoing. I love to dress up and do my make-up and go out and have fun. I love people, I love being around people, I love nature and animals and often enjoy outdoor activities. I also enjoy going to new places and interacting with people of different cultures.”



On why she joined the experiment, Mniki shared, “My colleague is the one who made me aware that there was a dating show that was up my alley. As soon as I saw the ad, I knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of. It spoke to me and I am glad that I followed my instincts and entered.”



Ramcwana, 24, from the Eastern Cape holds a Diploma in Local Government Finance and an Advanced Diploma in Public Management. She is currently a YouTuber, content creator and social media influencer. She describes herself as an enthusiastic, self-motivated, reliable, responsible, and hard-working person.



About how this experience has changed her life, Ramcwana said, “Entering this show changed my life for the better, there were so many lessons I got to learn about myself and that is invaluable. I am going to use these lessons in my everyday life.”



On the drama that ensued during filming, 31-year-old Malibongwe from Midrand shared, “People need to watch this show because it is super interesting, there are so many twists and turns and their jaws will be on the floor. Nothing is as it seems.”



Malibongwe, who is a radio producer, describes herself as a very strong and dynamic lady. “I love shopping, travelling, and going out with friends to eat some good food and sometimes I can be an introvert and keep to myself.”



Vuvu, 30, from Johannesburg is a make-up artist who spoke about how the process was challenging for her. “I am a very indecisive person, so narrowing down the guys to just one was so difficult for me. What if I make the wrong decision, how will I live with myself?”



Vuvu describes herself as a proudly South African girl who was raised in Manchester, England. “I love to socialise; I like to think of myself as an introverted extrovert but I’m the life of the party (according to my friends). I’m attracted to intelligent, good-looking, tall men. I love the arts and being able to express my creativity through my make-up work.”



The reality dating show is executive produced by Zinzi Velelo Alake from POP24 who also produced the smash-hit reality show “The Mommy Club.” Speaking on why she created “Bae Beyond Borders” she said, “I created this show because I found love beyond borders. I am a South African woman who fell in love with a Nigerian man, and blending our cultures has been life-changing, I found my king!”



“The show was also created to unite Africans in love and to shine a light on a different kind of love that people usually do not get to see and I am excited for people to see it,” says Zinzi.



