The good news  for gorilla trekkers

Silverback Lodge in Bwindi. A bigger percentage of the gorillas live in Bwindi. PhotoS/Hilda Namulwana/net

By  Hilda Victoria Namulwana

What you need to know:

  • Uganda now has 50 percent of the total of surviving 1,100 individuals in the Virunga ranges  shared by Uganda, Rwanda and DR Congo.