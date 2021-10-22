Beware of foot and mouth disease

By EDITOR More by this Author

Hundreds of thousands of livestock in East Africa are at risk of contracting a dangerous and highly contagious, foot and mouth disease, which has emerged in the region.

In spite of the viral diseases having less than five per cent mortality rate in adult cattle, it highly affects milk and meat production which are the main products from livestock. Although the disease mostly affects cattle it also attacks goats and sheep.

Spread

The virus is spread from one animal to another by means of saliva, mucus, milk, faeces, wool, hair, grass, straw, the wind, clothing, livestock equipment or vehicle tyres. Humans rarely catch the disease and in the unlikely event they do, the symptoms are similar to a temporary bout of the flu and are short-lived, requiring no medical treatment. Humans cannot get the disease from eating meat.

Although the disease does not really affect humans, they can spread it by means of dirty shoes/clothing which have been in a contaminated area. This is why many farms now disinfect the footwear and clothing of visitors at the entrance of the farm.

Affected animals show reduced milk production, massive weight loss, mouth and feet blisters, froth from the mouth, quivering lips, among others symptoms.

Vaccination

Both vaccination and quarantine are the most effective control methods, because it cannot be cured. Vaccination costs less than Shs10,000 and can be accessed from animal health service providers.

Salt on dry grass

Another preventive measure is application of Magadi soda at the entry point into and out of cow sheds and homesteads-for free-range farmers. The salt, which is found in most agrovets, sterilises the feet of the animals and the visitors. It should be spread on dry grass.