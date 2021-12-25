Food Festival promotes unique agribusiness ideas

State Minister for Agriculture Fred Kyakulaga visiting the exhibition stalls at the Utafiti Food Festival alongside Prof Maggie Kigozi. On the right, products on display. PHOTOS | LOMINDA AFEDRARU

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • The National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) hosted the first ever food testing festival to bring their technologies closer to the consumers. Unveiling new crop varieties, the scientists provided proof of their fight to boost food security.

It is early morning as the Monitor Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic team sets off to National Crop Resources Research Institute Namulonge to participate in the Utafiti (Research) Food Festival.

