Genesis of Mwanyi Terimba campaign

Katikkiro Charles Mayiga promotes Mwanyi Terimba Ltd. PHOTO/MICHAEL J SSALI

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Mwanyi terimba has now embarked on establishing its own coffee nurseries in all counties to provide good quality seedlings to farmers.
  • The young company has also started exporting coffee to countries such as Russia and the Arab Emirates.