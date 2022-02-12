Prime

How to make maize stover palatable to your animals

Maize stover is rich in vitamins a key nutrient for cattle. PHOTO/FILE

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Two tonnes of harvested grains produce a tonne of stover.
  • It is estimated that 900 million tonnes of maize stover is produced worldwide every year. Several techniques can be used to enhance the quality of stover.

For many small-scale farmers, agricultural crop residues constitute a crucial part of cattle, sheep and goats diet, particularly during the dry season.

