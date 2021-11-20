Prime

Taking care of udder health in cows

A healthy udder is important in dairy cows. Photo | George Katongole 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Mastitis causes farmers substantial economic losses. Dr Brian Arinaitwe, a livestock expert, says an average clinical case of mastitis costs the dairy producer approximately Shs700,000 in management.

Scientists agree that a dairy cow without a healthy udder will give a farmer less milk. This is simply because the objective of the farmer keeping a cow is to get milk and the part of the cow that gives them milk is the udder. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.